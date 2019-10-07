WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are trying to find a missing man last seen walking away from a local hospital.

Justin Paul Merrell, 26, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray Converse shoes. Merrell left Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on foot Tuesday, according to police.

A release states Merrell has a cognitive impairment. A Silver Alert was issued.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about Merrell call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

