WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been reported missing in Winston-Salem after he failed to make it to Bluefield, West Virginia.

Police said Stephen Clinton Brown left his home on June 4, but still hasn’t arrived in West Virginia. He was last seen leaving his home on Oak Summit Road in a black 2016 Buick Regal with an N.C. registration of 51H3SM.

Police said Brown was wearing a t-shirt and tan cargo shorts, and white Nike tennis shoes. Police said his right leg is amputated below the knee. He is about 5’8 tall and weighs 200 pounds and is mostly bald with slightly gray hair on the sides with a gray goatee.

If you have any information call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336)773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800, or en Espanol at (336)728-3904.