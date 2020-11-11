x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Local News

Missing Winston-Salem man could be headed to Maryland, police say

80-year-old Gene Allen Chaskley was last seen around 9 a.m. on Tuesday at his home on Valley Court.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police issued a silver alert for a missing man who could be headed towards Maryland. 

80-year-old Gene Allen Chaskley was last seen in Winston-Salem around 9 a.m. Tuesday at his home on Valley Court. 

Police believe he left in his 2012 black Chevrolet Malibu with a personalized North Carolina license plate reading "CHASKLEY." 

Investigators say Chaskley could be headed towards Maryland but did not offer any more details. 

Chaskley reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder.

Credit: Winston-Salem Police Dept.

He's described as being 6'1 with gray hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a brown suede hat, a tan sweater with elbow patches, blue jeans, and brown boots. He was also wearing a silver “Nike” ring on his left hand. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Chaskley is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or en Espanol at (336) 728-3904. You can also view Crime stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County on Facebook. 

Related Articles