Missing Winston-Salem man could be headed to Maryland, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police issued a silver alert for a missing man who could be headed towards Maryland.

80-year-old Gene Allen Chaskley was last seen in Winston-Salem around 9 a.m. Tuesday at his home on Valley Court.

Police believe he left in his 2012 black Chevrolet Malibu with a personalized North Carolina license plate reading "CHASKLEY."

Investigators say Chaskley could be headed towards Maryland but did not offer any more details.

Chaskley reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder.

He's described as being 6'1 with gray hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing a brown suede hat, a tan sweater with elbow patches, blue jeans, and brown boots. He was also wearing a silver “Nike” ring on his left hand.