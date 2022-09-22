MISSING: Police are searching for a missing 30-year-old with a cognitive impairment

Police said Daniel Ferguson was last seen on the 3000 block of Valley Road in Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man suffering from dementia or cognitive impairment in Winston-Salem Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Daniel Lloyd Ferguson was last seen on the 3000 block of Valley Road in Winston-Salem.

Police described Ferguson as a 30-year-old white man with long brown hair and blue eyes.

Ferguson was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a dark long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ferguson's whereabouts, please call the Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.