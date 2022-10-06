Police are searching for a missing Winston-Salem man with a cognitive disorder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man who's been missing since Sept. 23, according to police.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said Darnell William Covington suffers from a cognitive disorder. They described him as a 56-year-old man who is 6 foot, 3 inches tall, and weighs 254 pounds.
Police said he was last seen on the 100 block of South Broad Street wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.
Covington has short hair, brown eyes, and a grey beard.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Darnell Covington is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.