Police are searching for a missing Winston-Salem man with a cognitive disorder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a Winston-Salem man who's been missing since Sept. 23, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Darnell William Covington suffers from a cognitive disorder. They described him as a 56-year-old man who is 6 foot, 3 inches tall, and weighs 254 pounds.

Police said he was last seen on the 100 block of South Broad Street wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

Covington has short hair, brown eyes, and a grey beard.