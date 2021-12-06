Missing woman in Winston-Salem last seen at transportation center

According to police, Tina Hatchet went missing from the Clark Campbell Transportation Center, located at 100 West Fifth Street on Saturday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department needs help finding 54-year-old Tina Hatchet.

Hatchet has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on foot wearing a light green short two-piece outfit, carrying several bags along with a fluffy blanket. She suffers from a cognitive impairment.