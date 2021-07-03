Missing woman last seen in Greensboro

According to a Facebook post from Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, Nikki Rena Shore was reported missing on Mar. 1 but had been missing since Feb. 22.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to a Facebook post from Guilford/Greensboro Crime Stoppers, a 40-year-old woman by the name of Nikki Rena Shore has been missing since Feb. 22.

The post states that she resides in Guilford County and was last seen in Greensboro. Nikki was reported missing on March 1.

She is believed to have been driving her 2011 burgundy Subaru Impreza displaying an unknown paper registration.