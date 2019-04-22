REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help finding a missing 75-year-old woman.

Deputies say Joyce Payne was last seen at 1403 NC Highway 14 in Reidsville, which is near the Lowe's. A silver alert has been issued for her.

Deputies say she may be heading to Greensboro in a silver Ford Freestyle NC registration VVR-5598.

Mrs. Payne was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and black pants.

Anyone who sees Mrs. Payne or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.