Missing woman with ties to High Point found dead in Robeson Co.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they discovered the body of Jessica Lawrence, 42, of St. Pauls on Tom Road in Rowland. They said Lawrence also used to live in High Point.

“Not the information we wanted to hear but sadly, as expected we have terrible news to report. I spoke with Jessica’s mother today and while this does bring a little relief to the family as to her being located, I can assure the public that we plan to bring the person(s) to justice that were involved in this heinous crime,” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.