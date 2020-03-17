WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was the news thousands of business owners in the state knew was coming, but didn't want to hear.

All restaurants and bars in North Carolina forced to close dine-in areas, and offer only take out or delivery starting at 5 p.m Tuesday.

In the wake of all this one Winston-Salem business owner is doing what he can to help.

"A lot of people who are just normal people who are doing the best they can in life are going to lose everything they built. People are going to lose their cars people have their kids that they have to feed so it's really bad," Peyton Smith said.

Peyton Smith owner of Mission Pizza Napoletana is now selling t-shirts as a way to raise money for those who work in the service industry in Winston Salem. There are currently three versions of the shirt.

Mission Pizza

Smith says the restaurants on the shirts represent the greater food community in Winston-Salem as a whole.

He says his business is fortunate to be in a place where the new restrictions won't cause issues for his employees for now.

He wants to do something to help those he knows will need the extra help.

"I really believe that when this is over, we are just not going to recognize our landscape and it will be really frightening. But at the same time, what I'm getting to see in a project like this, is that solidarity is really powerful and having hope it's really powerful," Smith said.

Smith says the response has been strong since he launched this campaign over the weekend.

If you want to buy a shirt you can find them here.

