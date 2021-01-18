EVENTS | Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in the Triad!

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday that recognizes an iconic civil rights leader and a man who stood for justice at any cost.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a national holiday that commemorates, celebrates, and honors an icon, civil rights leader and a man who stood for justice for everyone of every skin color and creed.

In honor of King's dream, legacy, and service he used to unify, communities gather to honor him by helping those in need.

Here are some events going on to honor, reflect on, and celebrate Dr. King's legacy right here in the Piedmont-Triad.

Events include ones such as a day of service, virtual worship service and more.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Virtual Worship Service:

Monday at 11 a.m. - Rev. Jonathan Walton, dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity. Walton is an outspoken advocate for social justice and civil rights.

2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service:

Monday at 1 to 2 p.m. – The United Way of Greater Greensboro and the Volunteer Center will hold an event to hear from local nonprofits, see footage from service projects, and listen to stories read by local celebrities.

Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Celebration