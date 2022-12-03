12-year-old twins represent U.S. in World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast

Evelyn and Lucy, 12-year-old identical twins from Hopkins, are set to travel to Belfast for the 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships in April.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Before a set of Minnesota twins head across the Atlantic Ocean to Northern Ireland, two of the United States' best Irish dancers will be performing in the Twin Cities for St. Patrick's Day.

Evelyn and Lucy Husband, 12-year-old identical twins from Hopkins, are currently ranked in the top ten in the United States and attend Onórach Mulhern Geraghty (OMG) School of Irish Dance in Eden Prairie. OMG is one of just a handful of international Irish dance schools in the nation, with several studios in the U.S. and one in Dublin, Ireland.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Samantha Martin, an instructor at OMG, discussed the twins' skills and world championship aspirations.

For St. Patrick's Day, the twins and their fellow will be performing on three local stages. The times and locations for each event are:

Erin Rogue at Edinborough Park – Amphitheater Sunday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Eden Prairie Mall on Friday, March 18 at 5:30 p.m.

Belfast Cowboys at The Hook and Ladder on Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

“Evelyn and Lucy looked up to our championship level dancers when they were four years old, and now they’re inspiring thousands around the country,” Martin said in a statement. “It’s a good thing they have distinctive dresses and signature steps, otherwise no one could tell them apart!”

The 2022 World Irish Dancing Championships begin on April 10 in Belfast and conclude on April 17.

OMG will host two free open houses and trial lessons in April, click here for more details and information.

