MADISON, N.C. — Roads were closed Wednesday in Madison due to a fire.

Firefighters were called to a mobile home on Madison Beach Road early Wednesday morning.

The road is blocked off with yellow tape while crews investigate.

Madison Beach Rd. in Madison is closed off right now. Officials say there was a fire. We’re working to confirm more information at the scene @WFMY pic.twitter.com/MxAVYfRxJL — Avery Powell | WFMY (@averynpowell) March 16, 2022

Crews were unable to get inside the home because of "structural issues," officials said.

The investigation is expected to last well into the day.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out what started the fire, how much damage it caused, and if anyone was injured.