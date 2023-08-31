A look at mold cleanup inside an Alamance-Burlington school

Crews were at Eastlawn Elementary School on Thursday. It's one of 17 schools in the district dealing with mold issues.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cleaning crews were out at Eastlawn Elementary School in Burlington on Thursday. They were getting rid of mold and making sure the school was ready for the first day of school on Tuesday.

Alamance-Burlington students are scheduled to go back on Tuesday, Sept. 5, even as several ABSS schools are dealing with mold.

District leaders surveyed nine other schools on Thursday. They've confirmed at least 17 schools have been impacted by mold to some extent. They said the price tag to clean it up is about $20 million.

The school board will meet again Friday to figure out what comes next.

