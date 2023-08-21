Mold discovered in two other Alamance Burlington schools

The district is now tackling mold issues at Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington Schools officials said mold has been discovered at two more schools.

District officials said mold issues were found at Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School over the weekend. ABSS is waiting on test results to determine the next steps.

"It has come to our attention that there are recurring mold problems in parts of these school facilities," Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler said. "With recent construction work and fluctuations in weather, the mold growth has accelerated."

The district's plan is to figure out the underlying causes, including leaks, moisture buildup, and poor ventilation. All areas will be thoroughly cleaned before students and staff are allowed to be in these buildings.

So far, the district has spent over $1.2 million on mold remediation and HVAC system repairs at Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools.

Newlin will be temporarily relocated to Ray Street Academy to start the year. Ray Street students and staff will be moved to Graham Middle School.

"This will require coordinated effort and patience as we tackle both the immediate issues and root causes," Butler added.

The ABSS Board of Education plans to discuss the possibility of getting an outside firm to conduct indoor air quality testing and reevaluate roofing systems at all facilities on Monday, August 28.

