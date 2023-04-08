Mold found at second ABSS elementary school, district says

ABSS officials said mold was found at Newlin Elementary School Tuesday due to humidity issues with the HVAC system, similar to Andrews Elementary School.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: Video attached is mold found at Andrews Elementary School.

Mold was found at another elementary school in Burlington Tuesday, according to the Alamance-Burlington School System (ABSS).

Mold was discovered at Newlin Elementary School and similar to Andrews Elementary School., the source appears to be humidity issues with the HVAC system.

The problem seems to be isolated to specific rooms, like what was seen at Andrews.

As a precaution, Newlin summer school students and staff have been temporarily relocated to South Graham Elementary while facilities staff figure out the issue. Remediation plans are now underway at Newlin, similar to those approved last week for Andrews Elementary.

ABSS Board of Education approved more than $600,000 last Friday during an emergency meeting for professional mold remediation at Andrews.

More than 50 contractors started work Monday at Andrews. The contract also includes a post-remediation verification company to certify the work once it is complete to ensure the building is safe for occupancy.

Additional updates will be shared as more details become available.

