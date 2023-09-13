Mold found at ABSS central services, district says

Staff working in affected areas are being temporarily relocated to other parts of the building or into recently deep-cleaned schools.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Industrial Hygienists have detected mold in portions of the Alamance-Burlington School System's (ABSS) Central Services building, including the Curriculum Department, Federal Programs Office, Public Information Office, Finance, and the office of the Superintendent.

As a result, staff working in those areas are being temporarily relocated to other parts of the building or into recently deep-cleaned schools.

The Curriculum Department, Principal Supervisors, and Finance will operate out of Graham Middle School until remediation is complete.

This will not impact enrollment or other services provided by ABSS. Staff can still be reached by calling Central Services or email.

"We want healthy working environments for all our staff," Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler said. "That's why i insisted every building be checked thoroughly."

ABSS will be meeting with the Alamance County Commissioners to look at long-term solutions that include bringing in engineers, roof inspectors, and other experts to implement lasting solutions to prevent this from happening again. We appreciate the community's patience as we address this matter.

