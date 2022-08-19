Guilford County Sheriff addresses mold concerns in detention center

Sheriff Danny Rogers said they took action to test the air quality and made mold assessments through a third party company. They also hired a cleaning company.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Mold was found in inmate housing areas of the Guilford County Detention Center in early August, according to a press release from Sheriff Danny Rogers.

The mold was discovered on the 3rd, 5th, and 7th levels of the jail.

Sheriff Rogers also said they took action to test the air quality and make mold assessments through a third party company. They also hired a cleaning company to cleanse the affected areas.

Testing

Testing was completed on the 3rd and 5th levels of the jail Wednesday. The 7th level of the jail is scheduled for Monday.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office stressed the importance of health and well-being for those living and working in the detention centers as the Environmental Solutions Group (ESG) thoroughly performed various test methods.

The ESG test methods include:

Real-time measurements of the indoor air quality

Visual checks for any potential air quality issues

Moisture meter readings

Visual observations for any moisture intrusion issues

Collection of air samples

Drywall swab samples

Cleaning

A temporary ceiling was installed in housing areas damaged by mold.

The Sasser successfully cleaned housing unit 3D.

After ESG re-tested unit 3D for mold, not a trace of mold was found.

Offenders in living in the affected areas were temporarily relocated to another housing area until the process was completed.

Test Results

Late last week, ESG sent a 16 to 28 page written results to the sheriff's office with results from the 7th level pending.

Full copies of these reports can be requested through the public records system at this website:https://guilfordcountync.nextrequest.com/

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.