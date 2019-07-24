WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Triad mother is facing child abuse charges.

Winston-Salem Police say Stacey Elliott rolled into another car at a gas station on Old Lexington Road Tuesday evening.

Investigators say her 3-year-old daughter was in the car with her.

Elliott was arrested on misdemeanor child abuse and possession of heroin.

Police say two teens were in the car she hit, but were not injured.

Police say she's been released from jail after posting a $2,500 bond.

OTHER RELATED STORIES:

Woman, Man Arrested Following Call Of Reported Drug Overdose In Randolph County: Deputies

Opioid Response Act Signed Into Law by NC Gov. Roy Cooper

Narcan Packing Party Aims To Save Lives By Fighting Drug Addiction In The Triad

Thomasville Couple Overdoses in Truck With Children in Backseat: Police