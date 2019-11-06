A 4-year-old child is dead and the mother is facing charges after a crash in Whitsett.

The crash happened Sunday evening on NC Highway 61 just after 6:30, according to NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers who investigated the crash said Sara Meglynn, 47, was driving a minivan on Highway 61 when she ran off the road, over-corrected, crossed over to the other side of the road and hit a concrete drainage ditch.

Madeline Fichack, 4, and two other children in the van were injured. Troopers say Madeline died at Cone Hospital. The other two children were treated for minor injuries. Troopers say the children were not properly restrained in the minivan.

Meglynn, who is the children's mother, was charged with Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle, No Operator's License, Child Restraint Violation, Driving Left of Center and Reckless Driving.

Troopers say drug impairment could be a factor, but they're waiting on toxicology results.