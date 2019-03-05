WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Winston-Salem mom is facing murder and felony child abuse charges after her infant son died.

Investigators with the Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 4:20 p.m., from a hospital, Thursday regarding a baby's death.

The sheriff's office says officials at Wilkes Medical Center called them after an unresponsive 9-month-old boy was brought to the facility by his mother.

According to the hospial, the child was lifeless and not breathing when he was brought to the medical center.

Deputies say their investigation revealed, 23-year-old Kayla Rochelle Rodgers, the child's mom, knowingly, left him in an unattended parked car while she was at work.

The mom is from Winston-Salem, but worked in the Boomer Community in Wilkes County.

They say the child was left unattended in the vehicle for several hours.

The investigation is on-going, deputies say.

Kayla Rochelle Rodgers has been charged with:

1 Count of Murder

1 Count of Felony Child Abuse

She remains in the Wilkes County Jail currently with no bond.