STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokes County mom is upset after she says a school bus driver who put her child in danger is still on the job. Now her daughter is afraid to ride the school bus because of the driver.

Stephanie Martin of King is furious about what she says happened to her daughter in late September.

"It's not just about my daughter because it could be other kids, he drives for elementary school kids so if it was an elementary school kid they could've really been injured," said Stephanie Martin.

The 10th grader texted her mom at work to tell her what had happened. The teen said she was halfway into the bus home from West Stokes High School when the bus driver shut the doors on her and trapped her. She said she was shocked when he kept going.

"Yes the bus was moving for around a minute I asked him can you open the door off of me and he didn't so I had to forcefully open it myself and he didn't apologize or anything," said Tristan.

School leaders said the driver inadvertently closed the doors on the student. But Tristan said the driver didn't immediately stop or help her and that's upset her mom.

"If I accidentally do something to hurt somebody the first thing I would do a stop whatever I'm doing and I'm going to make sure that person is ok. None of that happened," said Martin who followed up with school authorities.

School officials say the bus driver was disciplined according to school policy and law enforcement investigated and determined no charges will be filed.

