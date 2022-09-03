‘I never thought it would be me,’ Mom grieves son who was killed in US-52 shooting in Winston-Salem

“I’m mourning. I’m hurting. I’m angry,” Jessica Cannon said while talking about her son.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A second family in Winston-Salem is grieving along with another after two people were killed Sunday night.

Treshaun Milton, 19, was shot to death along with Toriyana Gaskins, 20, after they went to a Cook Out on Akron Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police said the group drove onto Highway 52 when two people leaned out of a dark-colored car and shot more than a dozen shots at them. The shooting caused Gaskins to crash near North Liberty Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene along with Milton.

Family and friends gathered Wednesday night at a vigil to honor Milton’s life.

“I’m mourning. I’m hurting. I’m angry,” Jessica Cannon said while talking about her son. “My son was love and light. This is who he was when you saw him, you saw his smile first before you saw him.”

Cannon wants those who shot her son and Gaskins to be held responsible for their deaths.

“I’m angry because you took my son away from me. I’m angry because you take away something from me that you can’t give back.”

Dozens showed up to the vigil, releasing balloons into the air to remember Milton.

“I never thought it would be me,” Cannon said while thinking about her son’s death. “He did not die in vain. I’m going to allow it to fuel me in a good way. I’m going to allow it to fuel me in a way that makes him live on.”

Cannon hopes she can now help to save others while keeping her son’s memory alive.

Police are asking if anyone was at the Cook Out at 339 Akron Drive Sunday around 11:30 p.m., to please call Crime Stoppers with any information. That number is 336-727-2800.