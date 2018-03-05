BURLINGTON, NC -- Burlington Police responded to the 1000 block of Elwood St. in Burlington in reference to someone shooting a gun into a home with people inside Thursday morning.

Police found a 25-year-old woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back when they arrived at the home just after midnight.

Inside the house at the time were the woman's 26-year-old boyfriend and the couple's children who are two and five. Neither were injured.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Police said was stable as of Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

