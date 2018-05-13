WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- We are hearing from the mom who two children were sent to the hospital after what she calls a tragic accident.

Aleica Wardlow's fiance, 35-year-old Avery Cummings, was making a U-turn at the intersection of Cornell Boulevard and Yale Avenue when he lost control of his 2012 Ford Mustang hitting her son.

The Mustang then went through their yard and hit their house.

The son was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Her other child, located in the rear passenger side of the Mustang, was also taken to Brenner’s for minor injuries.

"It was really just a tragic accident that I pray never happens again to anyone," said Wardlow. "Please watch your kids around the streets. Please watch kids when you're driving down the streets. I don't want anyone to go through what I'm going through right now."

No other people were harmed during the incident. The intersection of Cornell Blvd. and Yale Ave. has since been re-opened after being closed for four hours.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 727-2800.

