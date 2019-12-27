WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health delivered a baby after the mother suffered a rare kind of heart attack.

A news release from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center says 29-year-old Brittany Little, who was eight months pregnant, suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection. A type of heart attack that occurs when the lining of the artery starts to tear and unravel.

She was treated in Hickory but suffered cardiac arrest and was transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital. Five days after she was transferred, Little gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl named Nova!

“Everyone on the team involved me and my family every step of the way and I am amazed at how everything came together and fit like pieces in a puzzle,” Little said. “There were a lot of people in that room to make sure Nova and I were safe and made it out alive and I will never forget how well everyone worked together.”

According to a release from Wake Forest Baptist, both mother and daughter are now back home and doing fine.

