‘We are here! We are here!’ Mt. Tabor’s football coach rallies players before team’s first game since deadly school shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A moment of silence was held Thursday night before Mount Tabor High's football game against Page.

Students and players gathered on the field while a heart was shown on the scoreboard.

The game marks the first high school football game for Mount Tabor High following last week’s deadly shooting that killed William Miller who was a student at the school.

The scoreboard also was lit up with the words "Spartan Strong," as Mount Tabor's players entered the field.

Page High also painted Mount Tabor’s side of the field with the words “Tabor Strong.” Students held up homemade signs that read, "We stand with Spartans."

Mount Tabor's Football Coach, Tiesuan Brown spoke with players before the game.

"It's truly a blessing to get any game in. We came out here to play the game we love. It's a blessing. It's always an honor. The stuff we went through school this week and through COVID. We are here! We are here, tonight," Brown said to players.