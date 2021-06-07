Money, money, money! Guilford County man wins $25,000 a year for life

Guilford County man hits it big with lottery win.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features new state lottery game.

A Guilford County man is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year for life.

Kellen Wade of Summerfield bought the Quick Pick ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart in Winston-Salem.

He matched all five white balls in the drawing last week and chose to take home the lump sum home which is $275,925 after federal and state taxes.

The odds of matching all five white balls on the Lucky for Life ticket is one in 1.8 million.