Money, money, money! Guilford County man wins $25,000 a year for life

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: Video features new state lottery game.
A Guilford County man is the lucky winner of $25,000 a year for life.
Kellen Wade of Summerfield bought the Quick Pick ticket at the Sungate Mini Mart in Winston-Salem.
He matched all five white balls in the drawing last week and chose to take home the lump sum home which is $275,925 after federal and state taxes.
The odds of matching all five white balls on the Lucky for Life ticket is one in 1.8 million.
The Lucky for Life tickets cost $2 and drawings are held every night.