Monkeypox case confirmed in Guilford County

The Guilford County Health Department said an individual tested positive for monkeypox in the county.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An individual has tested positive for monkeypox in Guilford County, according to a spokesperson for the Guilford County Health Department.

Spokesperson Kenya Smith Godette said the individual who tested positive is not a resident of Guilford County so the case will not be reported within the county.

What is monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

What are the symptoms?

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms but also rash or lesions that can spread throughout the body.

How does it spread?

The CDC says monkeypox does not easily transmit among people, but anyone can get it and it can happen through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, body fluids, or respiratory secretions.

Health officials said it can also pass between people through contaminated items like bed linens.

Is there a vaccine?

North Carolina is getting 444 doses of the vaccine with 80 doses going to Forsyth County. Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt, Buncombe, and Wake counties are also getting doses.

"Those seven health departments were chosen one, because of their geography and the capacity to handle the vaccine," said Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County Public Health Director.

Because of the limited supply right now, the vaccine is only available to certain individuals. There are two monkeypox vaccines, the Jynneos vaccine which is a two-dose vaccination given 28 days apart and the older ACAM2000. However, officials say the ACAM2000 has more risks of side effects and cannot be used for people with HIV.

Who can get vaccinated?

You are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine if: