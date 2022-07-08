Monkeypox vaccine available in Forsyth County | Are you eligible?

The federal government has allotted 444 doses of the monkeypox vaccine to seven counties in North Carolina, including Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County is one of seven counties in North Carolina receiving a limited dose of the monkeypox vaccine as the U.S. manages a growing outbreak of the virus.

North Carolina is getting 444 doses of the vaccine with 80 doses going to Forsyth County. Durham, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pitt, Buncombe, and Wake counties are also getting doses.

"Those seven health departments were chosen one, because of their geography and the capacity to handle the vaccine," said Joshua Swift, the Forsyth County Public Health Director.

As of July 8, 2022 there are more than 700 cases in the United States, with four in North Carolina. None are in the Piedmont Triad.

There have been no deaths due to the virus in the U.S. and officials say the risk to the general public is low. The current strain of the virus is also rarely fatal.

What is monkeypox?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox."

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms but also rash or lesions that can spread throughout the body.

How does it spread?

The CDC says monkeypox does not easily transmit among people, but anyone can get it and it can happen through direct skin-to-skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through body fluids, or through respiratory secretions. The disease is an endemic in Africa eight now with people getting the virus through bites from rodents or small animals.

Health officials said it can also pass between people through contaminated items like bed linens.

Is it treatable?

The CDC says the illness lasts two to four weeks and eventually goes away on its own. Dr. Cynthia Snider, the medical director for infection prevention at Cone Health said there are some methods of treatment but those are typically reserved for people who are hospitalized with the virus.

Can I get the vaccine right now?

Because of the limited supply right now, the vaccine is only available to certain individuals. There are two monkeypox vaccines, the Jynneos vaccine which is a two-dose vaccination given 28 days apart and the older ACAM2000. However, officials say the ACAM2000 has more risks of side effects and cannot be used for people with HIV.

You are eligible for the vaccine if:

You have come in close physical contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox; and

Men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals, who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days in either a venue where monkeypox was present or in an area where the virus is spreading. Currently, this includes several locations in Europe and parts of California, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.

Vaccines are available at the Forsyth County Health Department if you meet those requirements.

Dr. Cynthia Snider said the vaccine will eventually become available to more people.

"I think what the health departments are aiming for as the vaccine supplies get better, we can definitely roll out the vaccine for prevention and make it more available at doctors' offices or different clinics and health departments to really create that better immunity for the population," Snider said.

Snider said practicing good hygiene and practicing some common sense are good strategies to prevent contracting the virus.

"Right now we recommend folks to not have sexual contact with anybody that has a genital rash, that sort of thing like that just makes sense in general," Snider said.

When should I get tested?

If you believe you have been exposed to monkeypox and/or are showing symptoms, you can go to your health care provider and seek a test.

North Carolina-based LabCorp is also the first national laboratory to offer PCR testing for the virus.