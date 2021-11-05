Monroe Police officer rescues injured hawk on Hwy 74

Officer Roman was able to safely block traffic and remove the injured bird from the highway.

MONROE, N.C. — An off-duty Monroe Police officer rescued an injured hawk from the highway, the Monroe Police Department said on Facebook.

According to the department, while off duty, Officer Roman encountered the injured hawk on Highway 74.

Roman was able to safely block traffic and remove the injured bird from the highway. Police said she then reached out to Officer Birchmore, who was familiar with Carolina Waterfowl Rescue.

Carolina Water Foul took possession of the injured bird and is nursing it back to health.

While off duty, Officer Roman encountered an injured hawk on Hwy 74. After safely blocking traffic and removing it from... Posted by Monroe Police Department on Monday, November 22, 2021

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts