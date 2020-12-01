GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro crowds got an added bonus to the Monster Jam show Saturday when a soldier surprised him family after coming back from deployment.

Surface Warfare RSSN Ownes reached out to Monster Jam to help make it happen. He was stationed in the Middle East.

They had a military themed truck called Solider Of Fortune make a lap around the arena. Then the husband disguised as the truck's driver and came out in front of his wife, son, and family.

The family thought they were lucky winners who got to go down by the truck. Then the reveal happened.