Man dead after hit-and-run in Montgomery County

Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, was hit and killed on Capelsie Road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead following a hit-and-run in Montgomery County.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, is dead after he was hit on Capelsie Road.

Investigators said the crash happened Tuesday around 6 a.m. north of Hicks Road at Long Hill Baptist Church.

Detectives said Thompson is from the Troy area.

Officials said an unknown pickup truck was driving North on Capelsie Road and hit Thompson while he was lying in the roadway.

After the impact the truck stopped briefly at the Long Hill Church parking lot and then the person driving it drove away.

