Montgomery man wins big, taking home top prize in new lottery game

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from Montgomery County won $200,000 in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game.
Lester Land III lives in New London but purchased the $5 ticket at the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point.
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” Land said.
After taxes, Land is taking home $142,021.
“That’s hard to beat,” Land said. “I’m just happy right now."
Land said he may use his winnings to purchase a new Toyota Prius.
The scratch-off tickets, known as "Lincoln" have a top prize of $200,000 with five more up for grabs across the state.
The North Carolina Education Lottery contributes millions of dollars, each year, for education.
Currently, state grants totaling more than $2.65 million are funding renovations at four Montgomery County Schools.