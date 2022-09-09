Montgomery man wins big, taking home top prize in new lottery game

x
Lester Land III won the first of six $200,000 prizes in a new scratch-off lottery game.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from Montgomery County won $200,000 in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game. 

Lester Land III lives in New London but purchased the $5 ticket at the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point. 

“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” Land said.

After taxes, Land is taking home $142,021. 

“That’s hard to beat,” Land said. “I’m just happy right now."

Land said he may use his winnings to purchase a new Toyota Prius. 

The scratch-off tickets, known as "Lincoln" have a top prize of $200,000 with five more up for grabs across the state. 

The North Carolina Education Lottery contributes millions of dollars, each year, for education. 

Currently, state grants totaling more than $2.65 million are funding renovations at four Montgomery County Schools. 

