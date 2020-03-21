MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Montgomery County has identified its first case of COVID-19 according to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Health:

"At this time, the individual is isolating at home and willingly cooperating with public health officials. Montgomery County Department of Health team members are monitoring the individual during this home isolation and are identifying any close contacts to monitor symptoms and contain potential spread. To protect the individual’s privacy, no further information will be shared."

The health department says it's now working with other local health departments to determine those who may have come in contact with the individual so they can be assessed properly.

Montgomery County Health Director, Mary Perez-Baldwin, said the department is doing everything it can to protect the health of the individual as well as others.

"Today’s announcement represents an isolated case of COVID-19 in Montgomery County, it is not widespread. The Montgomery County Department of Health is doing everything possible to protect the health and well-being of this individual and the public,” said Mary Perez-Baldwin, Montgomery County Health Director.

