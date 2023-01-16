Montgomery County student dies at 17

The school system posted on their Facebook page that " leaves us with many fond memories as a student who always made us laugh and was very clever."

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. — Ciara McNeill from Star, North Carolina and a junior at Montgomery Learning Academy died at 17 on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Montgomery County Schools.

The school system posted on its Facebook page that McNeill "leaves us with many fond memories as a student who always made us laugh and was very clever."

"We will miss her and her beautiful smile," writes the school system in their post.

McNeill is survived by her parents, Demetrice Chandler and Hannah McNeill, and her siblings Dakota Chandler, Josie Chandler, Peyton Chandler, Ashleigh Chandler, and Ashlynn Chandler, as well as her grandparents, according to her obituary.

A funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 16 at the New Testament Baptist Church in Robbins, NC.

Neither the Facebook post nor the obituary specified a cause of death.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Follow us:

SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Download the WFMY News 2 app: