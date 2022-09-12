Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack

Jay's Food Market lost $3,000 in chicken. Ice cream shop Cameron and Company lost $1,000 in ice cream.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County.

Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark.

Power was out for most of those people, from Saturday evening until Wednesday night.

The cleanup continues after the power was restored in Moore County.

At Jay’s Food Mart, the outage left the business out $3,000 due to food they had to throw away.

“Fresh chicken, we had full bags of fresh chicken, and I came every day and changed the ice and put the ice on it but they said, nope. My brother-in-law said, nope, we have to throw it away. We are not going to take this, so we have to throw it away,” said manager Babu Nair.

From fresh-cooked food, like chicken and fish, to milk and ice cream.

Jay’s Food Market is working to restock the fridges and freezers. One major challenge with that – the deliveries won’t be there until next week.

The manager said the phone lines were out, along with the power, so he couldn’t call to get things rescheduled.

Over in Pinehurst, what once looked like a ghost town is now seeing a lot more activity.

Ice cream shop Cameron and Company is open again. The challenge for this business – losing nearly $1,000 after all their ice cream melted. Plus, not seeing any customers for several days means the bustling business took a hit.

“It couldn’t have happened at a worse time, because you know, Christmas is right here, we’ve been stocking the store, spending a lot of money trying to get nice things in and then we’re shut down for four days, which really impacted us. It really hurt,” said Charlie Culberson, who runs the shop.

Both businesses said on Friday, it wasn’t as busy as it usually is, but they’re just glad the power is back on.

The FBI, SBI, and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office are all investigating the substation attack.

The FBI is applying for search warrants to get cell phone records. They said those records could help them find out who was near the substations the night the shootings happened.

An agency spokesperson said search warrant applications are a normal step in law enforcement investigations.