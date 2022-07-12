Moore County restaurants prepare to reopen after power restored

Duke Energy turned the lights back on after days without power. The outage was caused by an attack on two substations in the area.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — After almost 5 days without power, the lights are back on in Moore County.

As Duke Energy worked to fix the outage, people from across the area made everyone affected got what they needed.

Grocery stores gave out water. Churches gave out food.

The local state of emergency began when someone shot up two substations.

It ends tomorrow after several days of people helping people.

Things will start to go back to normal in Moore County over the coming days.There will be a lot of preparation work before businesses can allow customers back in.

The dinner rush is back at Benji's Mexican Grill in Aberdeen after days in the dark. Owner Benji Rojas said the power came back on at his restaurant Wednesday morning.

"It's really crazy, a lot of stress," Rojas said, "I didn't realize it would take a really long time for the power to come back on again."

Rojas used generators to open his restaurant for lunch during the outage.

Matt Delle, who owns Roast in Southern Pines, was among those forced to remain closed during the outage.

"We were lucky enough to have some refrigeration by our local Harris Teeter to put a couple of cases of meat but otherwise we lost close to $10 thousand in food," Delle said.

He and his staff will spend all day Thursday preparing to reopen on Friday. He said it could take months to make enough revenue to counter the loss of food. Now he and Rojas are focused on getting staff back to work.

"We have to pay bills for everything and we have to pay salaries and if you don't sell, you don't have money to pay everything," Rojas said.

They're encouraging people to dine at restaurants like theirs when the open sign comes back on.

"Go out to the independent restaurants, show your support because we're in financial dire straights right now," Delle said.