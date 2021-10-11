Mooresville High School students released early after an apparent suicide on campus

Mooresville Graded Schools said they will have a counseling crisis team at the Magnolia Campus today for students who need to speak with someone.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville High School students were released early Wednesday morning after an apparent suicide on campus, Mooresville Graded School District confirms.

According to the school district, students were released at around 9 a.m and said Mooresville Police Department is on-site and investigating.

"We released students at 9 AM this morning; however, we will have a counseling crisis team on the Magnolia Campus today for students who need to speak with someone," Mooresville Graded Schools said.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

The Mooresville High School Magnolia Campus is located across the side street from the main campus and is located at 160 S Magnolia St, Mooresville, NC 28115.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts