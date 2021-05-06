That service was live-streamed on the North Carolina Justice Academy's YouTube page. It started at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Mooresville Police Department is remembering a K9 officer killed in the line of duty.

Mooresville police said 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed in the line of duty back on May 4, 2019. Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said shortly after the crime. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

Police report Sheldon was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"We're hurt, we're sad," Chief Williams said back in May. "It's a roller coaster of emotions that we're dealing with this morning."

Sheldon was honored during a ceremony Thursday morning.

That service was live-streamed on the North Carolina Justice Academy's YouTube page. It started at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

