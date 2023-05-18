Moped driver dead after crash in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the moped driver died from their injuries of the crash.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and 12th Street in reference to a reported car crash.

Officers noticed a car and a moped involved in the crash when they arrived.

The moped driver was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Investigation revealed that the car was going north on Cleveland Avenue and began making a left turn onto 12th Street, failing to yield the right of way to the moped.

The moped was traveling south on Cleveland Avenue and collided with the car.

This investigation is ongoing.

