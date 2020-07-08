Woman riding moped killed in 3-vehicle pileup in Winston-Salem identified

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman on a moped was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem.

Officers were called just after midnight to the crash on US 421 south, just north of Exit 230. Investigators said Markesha Chanell Harrison, 23, was riding the moped south in the left lane. A 2011 Honda and a 2016 Ford truck were behind her, investigators said. The driver of the Honda crashed into the back Harrison’s moped and the truck also hit her, investigators said.

Harrison died at the scene. Megan Rushelle Taylor, 29, who was driving the Honda, and her passenger were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say if 32-year-old Justin Anthony Padgett, the driver of the truck, suffered any injuries.

Winston-Salem police said this is the 13th deadly crash this year compared to 10 at this same time in 2019.

Highway 421 south was closed for about four hours as police investigated and cleared the road.