More appointments now available for COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

The vaccination appointments are for anyone over the age of 16.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week. The appointments will be available at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd for anyone over age 16.

Appointments are available now online by clicking here. Appointments will also be available by calling 336-360-5260 on Monday, April 12, starting at 8 a.m.