More appointments now available for COVID-19 vaccination at Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has opened another set of COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week. The appointments will be available at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building located at 414 Deacon Blvd for anyone over age 16.
Appointments are available now online by clicking here. Appointments will also be available by calling 336-360-5260 on Monday, April 12, starting at 8 a.m.
According to a release, the website will send an email confirmation that will allow users to cancel the appointment. The release states it's important to either attend the appointment or cancel at least two hours ahead of time so staff can schedule someone else.