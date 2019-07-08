DOBSON, N.C. — Questions surrounding the 1980 rape and murder of a 14-year-old Forsyth County girl could get answers Wednesday.

A news conference on the nearly 40-year-old crimes is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Dobson.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert James Adkins, 62, of Fisher Valley Road in Dobson in connection with the murder of Ronda Mechelle Blaylock on Friday. Adkins is charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Forcible Rape.

Blaylock was a freshman at Atkins High School and last seen in the Rural Hall area on August 26, 1980, the day she was reported missing. Her and a friend were walking home from school when they accepted a ride from a man in a blue Chevrolet pickup truck. The friend was dropped off safely, but Blaylock never made it home.

Blaylock's body was found in a heavily wooded area three days later in Pilot Mountain. In 2015, A state-led task force started investigating the case.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

