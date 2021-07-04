More Guilford County Schools' students to learn in-person five days a week

Guilford County Schools to bring back more students for in-person learning.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said more students will learn in-person five days a week beginning on Monday, April 19.

The change will impact middle and high school students currently attending school on a hybrid schedule, with two days of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning.

It will also impact secondary school students with disabilities who receive special education services and also, English language learners not currently learning in-person.

“Our goal has always been to educate the maximum number of students in person for the greatest amount of time possible while keeping students and staff healthy and safe,” Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras said.

The district said secondary school students who are “enrolled in a virtual school or who learn remotely through their home schools will remain on that plan through the end of the year. The district is not accepting new requests for in-person learning. Starting April 19, students will either attend virtually or in-person five days per week.”

The district said new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) regarding physical or social distancing, allow them to bring back more students.

The district will also stop requiring student health attestations prior to boarding a school bus, entering a school or classroom, or participating in athletics. Students' temperatures will no longer be taken prior to school entry. This change will also go into effect on April 19.

School leaders ask that parents continue to monitor their children’s symptoms and keep them at home if they’re ill, or have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.