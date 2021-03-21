More guns allowed in churches with two NC bills lawmakers are considering

HB 134 and SB 43 would allow people to conceal carry a handgun in a religious building that also houses a school, as long as they're armed outside educational hours.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina lawmakers are considering two separate bills - one in the House and another in the Senate - that would loosen gun laws in churches and other places of worship that also serve as private schools.

The gun rights legislation under consideration has sparked impassionate debate.

The proposed laws come as coronavirus restrictions gradually loosen with more people getting vaccinated, and an increasing number of students and worshipers return to in-person activities.

House Bill 134 and Senate Bill 43 would both allow people to conceal carry a handgun in a religious building that also houses a school, as long as they're armed outside school operating hours. HB 134 goes further to say that handguns are allowed if the educational program is affiliated with a religious institution.

As the law stands now, most North Carolina churches can allow concealed or open-carry weapons on site. However, state law bans weapons on school property, and many churches share their grounds with an affiliated private school.

Religious institutions can still prohibit gun owners from carrying concealed handguns and must put up a sign indicating this desire.

House Bill 143 also contains a section that loosen laws around concealed handgun permits that have lapsed. Another section would allow EMS workers to carry concealed weapons when providing medical assistance to SWAT teams.

You can read the bills for yourself here:

The Senate bill passed 31-18, and is now in the House where it's been referred to a committee as of March 2.