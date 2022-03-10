Spam text still circulates in our state

This spam message is hitting more and more people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Earlier this week, WFMY News 2 confirmed that a selfie text messaging going around with a woman's face is a scam.

Now, just two days later people are seeing a lot more of these text messages.

The text has shown up on phones across the country from someone claiming to have been given the wrong number.

This was a red flag for Marquita Mcilwain.

She said people don't give out fake numbers anymore, but she responded anyway, telling the scammer they have the wrong number.

But the conversation continued with suggestive and vulgar messages.

“Then it just got weird after that. You don’t even know me, I don’t know you, who does that, just no,” Mcilwain said.

But she isn’t the only person who has gotten this text.

Dozens of people on our Facebook page received the exact same text message.

Some, hear that the scammer is trying to get money, while others hear it could be linked to sex trafficking.

We reached out to several local law enforcement agencies but none could link it to sex trafficking. There's also a concern that if you reply, your location can be tracked. That's not true, according to Ron Pierce, a local cyber security expert.

The best thing to do? Pierce says, just ignore it. Delete the message, and block the number.