More police officers, water rate hike proposed in Greensboro budget recommendation

The recommended budget keeps the current city property tax rate and proposes a 4.5% water rate increase of $2.12 per month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's city manager David Parrish presented his $617 million recommended budget, Tuesday. The budget for the fiscal year 2021 to 2022 restores nearly $5 million in operating funds cut last year due to the pandemic. The budget cut affected maintenance and personnel investments which are now reflected in the proposal.

The proposal includes a measure to hire eight new police officers. Parrish proposed adding other new positions in the Minority and Women Business Enterprise office and the fire, parks and recreation, water resources, and human rights departments.

The proposal also includes a slight increase in city water rates with a 4.5% increase of $2.12 per month for the average water customer inside city limits. The water rate hike adds up to $25.44 more per year.

City manager David Parrish said the money will go towards funding the upkeep of water treatment plants and pipelines.

"A lot of money goes into keeping all the plants operational and then the pipes that are in the ground we need to make sure we continue to make investments into those upgrades," Parrish said.

"We cut back a lot last year because we're not sure what the world was going to be six months from then, or even a year from then, which is where we are today," Parrish said.

Some businesses and homeowners said the hike and the budget additions are bearable.

"It's got to come from somewhere so all that stuff is necessary to keep the streets safe and keep the streets drivable," said Cameron Miller, a Greensboro business owner.

"It's just a little dent. Hopefully, people don't get too upset about it because it's a lot of stuff that they should be fixing around here," said Philmore Harrington, a homeowner.

Others said any rate increase at this time, especially as families are emerging out of the pandemic, is unfair.

"It's the principle of the matter. Even if it's $2, you don't try to hit the American people in a time when people are struggling," said Emily Espitia, a Greensboro homeowner.

The Greensboro City Council will hold a public hearing on the recommended Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget at 5:30 pm, June 1. Residents who want to participate and provide feedback about the budget can submit their comments to virtualcomment@greensboro-nc.gov.

Comments will be submitted to City Council and posted on the City website the following day. Residents can also learn more about the recommended budget and provide feedback by accessing the City’s online budget simulator, Balancing Act. The City Council plans to vote on the budget recommendation on Tuesday, June 15.