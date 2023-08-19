More SROs still needed, but safety will remain priority for Rockingham County Schools

Some School Resource Officers will be shared between schools. The district's director of security is still working with law enforcement to hire additional SROs.

EDEN, N.C. — In a little more than a week students across the Triad will return to the classroom.

This year, safety will remain top of mind in Rockingham County.

"We would love to have an SRO in every Rockingham county school every single school day for the entire length of our school days," said RCS Director of Safety, Sean Gladieux

Last fall, Rockingham County Schools received a grant that helped pay for new radios and security cameras.

Both have been installed throughout the district.

Another grant funded 10 additional SROS for the district's elementary schools.

"We know what times that there are shortages at different, law-enforcement agencies within the county, who we depend upon to staff our school resource officer positions," said Gladieux.

"First responsibility of being a school resource officer is being a law-enforcement officer within the school. A person has the ability to protect our schools, our children in our teachers in our schools. Then also, he's a role model, a mentor, but also a teacher of law related education," said Sheriff Sam Page.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office still has several SRO positions left to fill.

Sheriff Sam Page, a former SRO himself, has previously shared that it takes a uniquely qualified person to fill those positions.

"You can't put just anybody in school. Do you want somebody neighbor one, that likes working with kids and number two, someone that's got experience that can be helpful, not only to the kids, but to the teachers and the principals, because it's a partnership," said Sheriff Page.

RCS Director of Safety, Sean Gladieux says some Rockingham County Schools will still share an SRO until additional positions are filled.

"Even if we don't have a dedicated SRO that their law enforcement officers will be patrolling our campuses. They will be inside and outside of our schools and they will be vigilant in and in every attempt to deter crime ensure that our student staff and visitors are safe," said Gladieux.

Teachers and staff will also have access to a new school-specific app this year called "Rave."

During an emergency, the app will connect with dispatchers while simultaneously providing critical details such as real-time location.

"But our goals, like we said, is always to get every school to have a single designated school resource officer, and we're hopeful that in the coming months, we can be able to facilitate and accomplish that," said Gladieux.