GREENSBORO, N.C. — A plant closure in Greensboro will impact more than 120 jobs by the end of this year.

Diebold Nixdorf, a banking machine manufacturer, is closing its Greensboro site, affecting 122 workers.

A spokesperson for the company says the first phase of layoffs will begin in November, then the second and final phase will be at the end of December.

The company will transition its work closer to its Ohio headquarters.

Diebold Nixdorf released the following statement:

"We’re transitioning supply chain and assembly work closer to our headquarters location in North Canton, Ohio. This decision is NOT a reflection of the work of the team here in Greensboro. Diebold has had a manufacturing and supply chain presence in the Greensboro/Triad region for nearly 25 years, employing hundreds of people in the process. However, given how our company has evolved and grown globally over the past few years, it’s most sensible at this time from a business perspective to transition these operations closer to our engineering and supply chain expertise near Diebold Nixdorf’s Ohio headquarters."

The company says affected employees will be given career counseling services, and separation pay - which reflects the length of service with the company.

